Oklahoma City man kills his 3 children and estranged wife before taking his own life, police say

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the family’s home.
Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the family’s home.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 28-year-old man fatally shot his three young children and his estranged wife before taking his own life, Oklahoma City police said Thursday.

Investigators have not determined a motive, Sgt. Gary Knight said.

“They’re still trying to figure out what led up to this,” Knight said. “Sometimes we just never know. Nobody seems to have seen it coming. If they did, no one alerted us.”

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Wednesday night at the family’s home, Knight said.

Police say Ruben Armendariz shot and killed 29-year-old Cassandra Flores, 9-year-old Hillary Armendariz, 5-year-old Damaris Armendariz, and 2-year-old Matias Armendariz.

Knight described the couple as married but separated, and it was not clear if the father was living at the home when the shooting took place.

Knight said police have never been called to a domestic disturbance at the home before, and Ruben Armendariz’s only legal infraction appears to be a traffic violation in 2020.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Fairbanks died a hero. That’s the message her daughter wants to spread after losing her in...
Daughter of woman killed in Springfield murder-suicide speaks out
Authorities have released new details into a murder-suicide on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield...
Police continue investigation into Springfield murder-suicide
Part of Route 9 in Williamsburg was closed after a serious crash involving a wrong-way driver...
1 dead, following wrong-way crash on part of Route 9 in Williamsburg
The daughter of the grandmother who was killed in a Springfield shooting is speaking out about...
Family member provides update on children injured in Springfield murder-suicide
ShotSpotter activation in Springfield leads to 3 arrests, 4 guns seized
ShotSpotter activation in Springfield leads to 3 arrests, 4 guns seized

Latest News

A large ice chunk fell from the sky and hit a house in Massachusetts, damaging the roof of the...
A large ice chunk fell from the sky and damaged a house in Massachusetts
This image from the trailer for "Maestro" shows Bradley Cooper portraying composer Leonard...
Leonard Bernstein’s children defend Bradley Cooper’s prosthetic nose after ‘Maestro’ is criticized
The Paper City Oaks just won the New England region Championship and are now headed to Chicago...
Paper City Oaks on quest for North American Box Lacrosse League championship
A large ice chunk fell from the sky and hit a house in Massachusetts, damaging the roof of the...
A large ice chunk fell from the sky and damaged a house in Massachusetts
Co-defendants Gregory Case second from right, and his son Brandon Case, both charged with...
Judge declares mistrial for 2 charged in attack on Black FedEx worker making delivery