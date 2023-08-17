Photos, addresses said to be of Georgia grand jurors who indicted Trump posted on far-right websites

Former President Trump is charged with racketeering in the Georgia election interference case. (CNN, POOL, GA SENATE CHAMBERS, WPIX, FBI, WABC, WXIA, NATIONAL A
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Purported names, photos and addresses of grand jurors in former President Donald Trump’s election subversion case in Georgia are circulating on the far-right internet

That Fulton County grand jury voted this week to indict Trump and 18 co-defendants.

Experts said some anonymous users are calling for violence against the jurors.

The names being circulated on these far-right wing sites appear to match the names of at least 13 of the 26 grand jurors that served on the panel.

It’s not clear if those are the actual grand jurors or just people with the same names. Some of the addresses appear to be wrong.

Giuliani is charged with 13 counts in the indictment. (CNN, OBTAINED BY CNN, POOL, WSB, WMTV, HOUSE TV, GEORGIA SENATE CHAMBERS, MICHIGAN HOUSE OF REPS)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new details into a murder-suicide on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield...
Police continue investigation into Springfield murder-suicide
Part of Route 9 in Williamsburg was closed after a serious crash involving a wrong-way driver...
1 dead, following wrong-way crash on part of Route 9 in Williamsburg
Kim Fairbanks died a hero. That’s the message her daughter wants to spread after losing her in...
Daughter of woman killed in Springfield murder-suicide speaks out
The daughter of the grandmother who was killed in a Springfield shooting is speaking out about...
Family member provides update on children injured in Springfield murder-suicide
ShotSpotter activation in Springfield leads to 3 arrests, 4 guns seized
ShotSpotter activation in Springfield leads to 3 arrests, 4 guns seized

Latest News

Neighbors showing support for Springfield shooting victims
Neighbors showing support for Springfield shooting victims
AMBER ALERT: A Beaumont, Texas, 2-year old is missing and believed to be in danger, police said.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas 2-year-old believed to be critically endangered
Several U.S. officials described the report on condition of anonymity because it has not yet...
Pentagon review calls for reforms to reverse spike in sexual misconduct at military academies
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers are being recalled for fire and burn hazards.
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire, burn hazards