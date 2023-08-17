Resources available to students after increase in shootings in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With back to school quickly approaching we wanted to know what resources are available to students who may be impacted by gun violence with the recent uptick in deadly shootings.

Springfield Superintendent, Dan Warwick is part of Mayor Domenic Sarno’s working group to stop the recent surge in gun violence.

With a budget recently approved focusing on mental health for students across the district, we learned more about the resources available for students that have heard about the recent shootings or have been impacted by them.

“In addition to our counseling program, we have the city connects program, connecting to our agencies, our behavioral health agencies that provide support, and have long-term working relationships with them that we could continue to expand those programs ramping up counseling support. We also have a social-emotional learning curriculum, starting in preschool, and going all the way to 12th grade to address those issues,” said Warwick.

He adds that students feeling safe at school is a top priority.

Our kids can’t learn if they don’t feel safe, so we’ve worked very hard on that.

The group of community leaders is expected to meet again tomorrow. The details of this meeting are limited.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.