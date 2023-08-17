Route 9 construction impacting Hadley businesses

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Anyone driving along Route 9 in the Hadley area has experienced backups due to an ongoing road construction project. It’s impacting businesses in the area and with nearby colleges getting ready for students to return to campus in a couple weeks, we’re getting answers on what people can expect.

“That’s usually the number one complaint. You ask someone how they’re doing and they are like ‘Oh, how do you deal with the construction?’ and we say, ‘Yeah, it’s an ongoing basis,’” said Peter Shipman, assistant store manager at Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters.

Shipman told Western Mass News that ongoing road construction in front of his store is impacting business. On Thursday, Western Mass News observed traffic backups with officers on work detail and construction crews hard at work milling and paving, which caused alternating traffic changes from East Street to Mill Valley Road.

“Well, it’s definitely slowed things up. During the morning hours, when the construction is going on and we have a line of cars like we do now, it’s definitely been a hinderance. I think a lot of people know what’s going on here on Route 9 and are a little leery of getting involved in the traffic situation that we have right outside here,” said David Ames, sales associate at Valley Bike and Ski Werks.

For Ames, the construction is the second time the store is seeing a decrease in business since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That was a tough time and then we have the construction that’s going on now, so we’ve definitely gotten hit. You know, from COVID to construction, it has been, you know, it’s definitely put a damper on things, for sure,” Ames added.

However, another concern with this leg of the construction is move-in day traffic at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, set for the weekend of August 25 and 26. Western Mass News spoke to university spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski and he told us in part:

“The University of Massachusetts Amherst is in constant communication with the state’s Department of Transportation to determine when construction will end. That way, we know when to schedule move-in dates for our students…This construction has not affected much of our operations over the summer.”

The construction from East Street to Mill Valley Road was supposed to be completed by Friday, but MassDOT told us it’s being pushed to next Wednesday due to the recent rain what with more expected tomorrow.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.