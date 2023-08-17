Showers and Thunderstorms on the Way for Friday Morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another cloudy day across western Mass with high humidity and below normal temperatures. Most of the day has been dry, but some very spotty showers have been moving over the hills in eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties. A spot shower remains possible through the evening and night.

Mild, muggy conditions continue overnight with a light southeasterly breeze and temperatures only dip into the upper 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms get going around sunrise Friday as a warm front lifts northward. There is the potential for heavy rain, cloud to ground lightning and gusty breezes with any storms that come through and 1 or 2 could become severe with damaging wind gusts and hail. We should get a lull in wet weather, then our cold front comes through in the afternoon with another shot at a thunderstorm. If a storm can develop with the cold front, hail and strong wind gusts remain possible. Skies clear out behind the front and humidity gradually lowers through Friday night.

Cooler and more comfortable Saturday morning with temperatures back to the 50s. An upper level disturbance should bring in patchy clouds Saturday along with a shower chance, especially in the hill towns. Expect a fall-like day with highs in the lower to middle 70s and a healthy breeze out of the west. Wind lightens Saturday evening and temperatures cool into the low 50s with clear skies by Sunday morning.

Temperatures warm back into the 80s Sunday and Monday with more sunshine and increasing humidity. Summer weather is in full force to start the week, but a cold front dipping southward may bring a spot shower Monday night through early Tuesday. Behind the front, temperatures return to the 70s with lower humidity. High pressure will bring good sunshine mid to late week.

