Springfield Police arrest 14-year-old with loaded gun in stolen car

A 14-year old was arrested after allegedly stealing a car and finding them in possesion of a loaded gun.
By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a stolen car on Brown Street. Officers saw that a vehicle looked to have been broken into and the ignition had been disabled making it driveable without a key.

Earlier that week, officers tried to pull this same car over after it was involved in a hit-and-run, but the driver was able to escape police.

While officers waited for the car to be towed away, the suspect approached it without seeing officers standing nearby. They quickly placed the juvenile under arrest and located a firearm in the waistband of his pants.

