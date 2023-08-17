Springfield Police arrest 14-year-old with loaded gun in stolen car

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A 14-year old was arrested after allegedly stealing a car and finding them in possesion of a loaded gun.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a stolen car on Brown Street. Officers saw that a vehicle looked to have been broken into and the ignition had been disabled making it driveable without a key.

Earlier that week, officers tried to pull this same car over after it was involved in a hit-and-run, but the driver was able to escape police.

While officers waited for the car to be towed away, the suspect approached it without seeing officers standing nearby. They quickly placed the juvenile under arrest and located a firearm in the waistband of his pants.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.