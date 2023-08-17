Town by Town: Dunkin’ partners with foundation, UMass Amherst #1 Dining again

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) -Town by town is taking you to Springfield and Amherst.

Friday, the Dunkin’ Joy in childhood foundation granted Shriners Children’s New England in Springfield $25,000 in proceeds raised during Dunkin iced coffee day.

This past May, Dunkin’ encouraged guests to make their iced coffee count with $1 from every iced coffee sold donated to the foundation. One hundred percent of funds raised locally will bring support to kids in western Massachusetts.

Now to the last stop for the seventh consecutive time, the University of Massachusetts Amherst has earned the number 1 spot for best campus food in annual rankings published by the Princeton Review.

The Princeton Review rankings come from student reports of their experiences at the schools in its annual “best colleges” guidebook. The 2024 rankings are based on feedback from 165 thousand students at the schools in the guide.

