Town by Town: Stuff the Squad Car, Morgan Horse Show

(WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office held a Stuff the Squad Car event Wednesday in Northampton.

The event kicked off at 3 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot on King Street.

Community members came out to help stuff the car full of much-needed school supplies for local children in need.

In West Springfield, the Massachusetts Morgan Horse Show took place at the Eastern States Exposition.

The four-day competition features Morgan horses from New England, the New York and mid-Atlantic area, and beyond.

The last day of the competition is August 19.

