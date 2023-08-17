Town by Town: Stuff the Squad Car, Morgan Horse Show
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office held a Stuff the Squad Car event Wednesday in Northampton.
The event kicked off at 3 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot on King Street.
Community members came out to help stuff the car full of much-needed school supplies for local children in need.
In West Springfield, the Massachusetts Morgan Horse Show took place at the Eastern States Exposition.
The four-day competition features Morgan horses from New England, the New York and mid-Atlantic area, and beyond.
The last day of the competition is August 19.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.