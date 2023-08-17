Town by Town: Stuff the Squad Car, Morgan Horse Show

Town by Town is taking us to Northampton and West Springfield.
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT
(WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office held a Stuff the Squad Car event Wednesday in Northampton.  

The event kicked off at 3 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot on King Street.

Community members came out to help stuff the car full of much-needed school supplies for local children in need.  

In West Springfield, the Massachusetts Morgan Horse Show took place at the Eastern States Exposition.  

The four-day competition features Morgan horses from New England, the New York and mid-Atlantic area, and beyond.  

The last day of the competition is August 19.

