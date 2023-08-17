West Springfield officials to consider lowering town speed limit

The town of West Springfield announced Thursday that they are considering a new measure to...
The town of West Springfield announced Thursday that they are considering a new measure to improve traffic safety.(West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of West Springfield announced Thursday that they are considering a new measure to improve traffic safety.

Mayor Will Reichelt said on social media that the town council is considering reducing the town speed limit from 30 to 25 miles per hour.

The town has implemented other safety measures in recent months, including speed bumps along Amostown Road.

A public hearing will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in the town hall auditorium for residents to voice their comments and concerns.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Fairbanks died a hero. That’s the message her daughter wants to spread after losing her in...
Daughter of woman killed in Springfield murder-suicide speaks out
Authorities have released new details into a murder-suicide on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield...
Police continue investigation into Springfield murder-suicide
Part of Route 9 in Williamsburg was closed after a serious crash involving a wrong-way driver...
1 dead, following wrong-way crash on part of Route 9 in Williamsburg
The daughter of the grandmother who was killed in a Springfield shooting is speaking out about...
Family member provides update on children injured in Springfield murder-suicide
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Victim of deadly shooting on Boston Road in Springfield identified

Latest News

There is a heavy police presence along Berkshire Avenue in Springfield.
Family: girl injured in Springfield shooting has died
Thomas J. O'Connor (TJO) Animal Shelter
TJO seeking new volunteers amid busy time of year
Anyone driving along Route 9 in the Hadley area has experienced backups due to an ongoing road...
Route 9 construction impacting Hadley businesses
Springfield, Mass. Skyline
Springfield officials address recent uptick in gun violence