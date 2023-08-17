West Springfield officials to consider lowering town speed limit

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of West Springfield announced Thursday that they are considering a new measure to improve traffic safety.

Mayor Will Reichelt said on social media that the town council is considering reducing the town speed limit from 30 to 25 miles per hour.

The town has implemented other safety measures in recent months, including speed bumps along Amostown Road.

A public hearing will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in the town hall auditorium for residents to voice their comments and concerns.

