2 Greenfield residents facing animal cruelty charges

Investigators have filed animal cruelty charges against two people after they said an emaciated and abused dog was found in Greenfield.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Investigators have filed animal cruelty charges against two people after they said an emaciated and abused dog was found in Greenfield.

MSPCA spokesperson Sara-Rose Brenner said that Greenfield Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office brought a case to their agency on July 12 after witnesses found an approximately five-and-a-half year old Pit Bull mix named Conrad needing immediate medical attention.

Investigators arrived at the house and found Conrad severely emaciated and he was taken to a nearby shelter. Greenfield Police and the MSPCA reportedly conducted an investigation, during which they learned that Conrad was allegedly beaten, kicked, and hit with a blunt instrument in the past.

Conrad was surrendered to the MSPCA on July 24 and two charges of felony animal cruelty each were filed against both Yarras Fletcher and Aliah Rivera, both of Greenfield.

Two people are facing animal cruelty charges after an emaciated and abused dog was found in Greenfield(Greenfield Police)

MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs Mike Keiley said in a statement:

“It appears that Conrad’s rear left leg, tibia and fibula were all broken in the past and never treated, so they healed on their own.”

“We also found 20 small rocks in his stomach, which luckily have passed on their own and didn’t need to be surgically removed.”

Keiley added that Conrad was “incredibly skinny” and extremely emaciated. As a result, Conrad was placed on refeeding program and has slowly regained some weight. Conrad also needed some dental surgery and treatment to his skin and ears.

“Conrad exemplifies how incredibly resilient dogs are…Despite all he’s been through, he remains friendly and trusting,” Keiley explained.

Those who may be interested in adopting Conrad can visit the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center at 350 S. Huntingon Avenue in Boston Tuesday through Sunday, 12 p.m. to 3 pm. An adoption inquiry can also be made online.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

