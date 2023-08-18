Boy, 9, dies after crashing off-road motorcycle while not wearing protective gear, police say

Police say a 9-year-old child has died after crashing an off-road motorcycle while he was not...
Police say a 9-year-old child has died after crashing an off-road motorcycle while he was not wearing any protective gear.(Mikhail Mironov via Canva | File image)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas say a young boy has died after an off-roading crash over the weekend.

KVVU reports that the crash involved a 9-year-old boy who was riding on an off-road motorcycle last Sunday afternoon.

According to Las Vegas police, the boy was riding the motorcycle on a sidewalk without any protective gear. He lost control and was thrown from the bike as it overturned.

Medical personnel were called to the scene and transported the 9-year-old to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, officers said that the Clark County coroner’s office notified them that the child succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Authorities did not immediately identify the boy.

Police have not said if the 9-year-old’s parents will be facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Fairbanks died a hero. That’s the message her daughter wants to spread after losing her in...
Daughter of woman killed in Springfield murder-suicide speaks out
Authorities have released new details into a murder-suicide on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield...
Police continue investigation into Springfield murder-suicide
Part of Route 9 in Williamsburg was closed after a serious crash involving a wrong-way driver...
1 dead, following wrong-way crash on part of Route 9 in Williamsburg
The daughter of the grandmother who was killed in a Springfield shooting is speaking out about...
Family member provides update on children injured in Springfield murder-suicide
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Victim of deadly shooting on Boston Road in Springfield identified

Latest News

Ten Bay Area officers were charged in a corruption probe.
Authorities charge 9 current and former California police officers in corruption case
Ten Bay Area officers were charged in a corruption probe.
10 Bay Area officers charged in corruption probe
There is a heavy police presence along Berkshire Avenue in Springfield.
New resources offered for youth after uptick of Gun Violence in Springfield
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Justice Department seeks 33 years in prison for ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in Jan. 6 case
The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja...
Hilary grows into major hurricane in Pacific off Mexico and could bring heavy rain to US Southwest