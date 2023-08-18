Brad’s Service center partners with Teamshares, employee owned company

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Brad’s Service Center, or Brad’s, has been fixing up cars in western Mass. for decades and now there’s a chance that one of the owners could be working on yours.

When the previous owner retired the business was sold to the company Teamshares. President Mike Solarz explains how the business model works.

“The premise is to purchase businesses from retired owners and convert to employee ownership. Over time in about 20 years to reach about 80 percent employee ownership here at our company,” said Solarz

He tells Western Mass News, it preserves the legacy built by the local shop and gives employees a piece of the pie.

“We now pay out dividends to our employee-owners and so I think to date they’ve each received at least 1000 dollars in dividends and then they also have an owner stake in the business and as we do better they do better,” said Solarz

He says, when the business succeeds, the staff does too.

“There’s always been a sense of pride, the employee-owners here at Brad’s and I think that’s just grown over time,” explained Solarz.

But they’re not the only ones utilizing Teamshares, Solarz tells us local names including Yankee Mattress and Popco Service have all gone this route.

So we asked, how can this new chapter impact customers?

“We have a great team of mechanics on the floor we have a great team of customer service representatives upfront so really the objective is to keep the level of customer service Brad’s has become known for in 40 years and to ultimately make the customer service experience better over time,” stated Solarz.

Western Mass News reached out to Teamworks about the purchase of Brad’s and received the following statement:

“Brad’s has been serving Massachusetts with care, honesty, and dedication for more than 40 years. It’s our privilege to enable all of the employee-owners to directly benefit from their hard work, and look forward to Brad’s service center remaining deeply embedded in the community for decades to come,”

-Michael Sutherland Brown, CEO/Co-founder, Teamshares

