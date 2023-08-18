Brick Convention to bring LEGO fans to the MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Professional LEGO artists from around the world, including contestants from the ‘LEGO Masters’ television show and local LEGO builders, will come to Springfield this weekend.

Brick Convention will be at the MassMutual Center on Saturday and Sunday. Fans of LEGOs can come shop their favorite sets and even meet the artists like LEGO legend, Amado Pinlac, who is also known by hobbyists as ‘ACPin.’ He gave us a sneak peek at some of his work that will be on display

“This is a commission piece that I did for the Rockefeller store in New York City, so they called me back in 2019, which was the 20th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars sets,” Pinlac said.

You may have already noticed the theme, but Pinlac is especially known for his Star Wars creations. The name ‘ACPin’ has been a household name to LEGO fans for nearly 20 years. His work has been published in the LEGO Star Wars visual dictionary and Brick Digest and even more impressive is that Pinlac’s creations are not sets. He creates them all from scratch using his background in IT and his degree in electrical engineering, taking pieces from different kits to achieve that perfect build.

“What I do when I create, if I decide to actually do a specific Star Wars diorama or a scene, I essentially do a lot of screenshots just to get the details right. I am a Star Wars nerd and I became a LEGO nerd and I know, for a fact, that Star Wars fans are very detailed oriented, so it’s imperative that I nail down all of these details,” Pinlac added.

Believe it or not, Pinlac did not start out playing with LEGO bricks as a kid.

“They were too expensive where I grew up in the Philippines. However, when we had our three sons, their favorite toy was LEGOs,” Pinlac explained. “The way I got into it was I help them out building the sets, the kits that we bought for them.”

If you’re not a Star Wars fan, don’t worry. This weekend’s events will have lots of unique creations featuring both traveling and local artists.

“Creations like castles, cities, cars, trucks, and so on, so I’m pretty sure kids of all ages are going to be thrilled to see creations that are different from what they normally would see and be able to buy as box sets,” Pinlac said.

Doors of the MassMutual Center open both Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and a portion of the proceeds from each Brick Convention is donated to Creations for Charity.

