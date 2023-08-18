Drier Air Building In for the Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw an active morning across southern New England with heavy rain and thunderstorms that produced wind damage, flooding and even a few tornadoes out in Rhode Island and eastern Mass! 3 tornadoes confirmed from this morning and damage surveys are ongoing today to determine strength.

A cold front continues moving east toward the coast and drier air has already moved back into western Mass on a healthy westerly breeze. Fair skies continue overnight with some areas of fog possible. Lows fall into the 50s by morning.

A departing upper low to our northwest will bring in more clouds by sunrise Saturday and a chance for a shower or two-mainly in the Berkshires and hills. We likely end up seeing more clouds than sun Saturday with highs in the lower to middle 70s and a healthy west-northwest breeze. A fall-like start to the weekend!

Skies clear Saturday night and wind looks lighter, which should allow temperatures to dip into the lower 50s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be a much more summer-like day with mostly sunny skies, lighter breezes and warmer temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Humidity looks comfortable most of the day, but rises Sunday night and Monday.

Warm and humid Monday ahead of an approaching cold front, which will bring in more clouds but not much, if any wet weather. The front should move through Monday evening, then humidity lowers again by Tuesday morning. High pressure builds, bringing sunny and dry weather through Wednesday and Thursday with low humidity-a nice stretch! More clouds, an uptick in humidity and shower chances return late Friday into Saturday.

