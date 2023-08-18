Shelburne Falls statue relocated to Oklahoma following online petition

SHELBURNE FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A controversial indigenous statue in Shelburne Falls has been removed after months of conversation and petitioning.

Tomantha Sylvester was just a newcomer to western Massachusetts when she saw a statue in front of the Native Views shop in Shelburne Falls.

“I wasn’t surprised because I had seen it before, but I was sort of taken aback because I know what these images and representations mean to not only me, but to my friends and my family and my tribe back at home,” Sylvester said.

Sylvester told Western Mass News that the sculpture is seen as a caricature and a dangerous stereotype in the indigenous community. Those emotions Tomantha felt led her to reach out to the shop, but after months of no response, she created an online petition to have the statue removed. That webpage received more than 1,300 signatures and got the attention of the shop.

“I started asking questions to especially my friends and my kids and my kids all said ‘Look dad, times have changed and this statue is a racist stereotype,’” said Sonam Iama, co-owner of Native Views.

For almost five decades, that statue stood at the store, but now, after hard work and many meetings, it’s no more and some residents said they’re glad.

“I was fighting back tears quite honestly,” said Rhonda Anderson.

The moment was a long-time coming for Anderson, a member of the local indigenous community. She told us she’s been fighting over a decade for that statue to come down and understands, while the intention for the statue was not to be negative, it was hurtful.

“Forty-seven years, I’ve lived here. It’s been an aggression to drive by this and see this is the representation of who we are,” Anderson noted.

Although that sculpture has been dismantled in Franklin County, it was sold and has a new home, some 1,400 miles across the country in Oklahoma. It’s a bittersweet end to the story for some.

“It’s not gone. It is still a stereotype and a part of me feels like it just moved on…the problem just moved on to another state,” Sylvester said.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.