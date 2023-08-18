Town by Town: Mobile pet vaccine clinic, STCC state funding

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Raegan Loughrey and Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) -Town by Town is taking you to Holyoke and Springfield.

A mobile vaccine clinic for pets stopping by Holyoke Friday.

Gary Rome Hyundai hosted a free pet vaccine clinic and supply drive for a second chance animal services event Friday at the dealership.

We’re told the mobile pet clinic was brought back this summer by popular demand.

Now, to Springfield where Springfield Technical Community College received a significant state investment to enhance and expand access to community college. This comes after Governor Maura Healey signed a budget aimed at expanding educational access to new populations while continuing support for programs that have been crucial in retaining current students.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Western Mass News has learned that one of the children injured in Monday’s fatal shooting on...
Family: girl injured in Springfield shooting has died
Businesses worried about proposed renovations to Main Street in Northamtpon
Businesses worried about proposed renovations to Main Street in Northampton
Kim Fairbanks died a hero. That’s the message her daughter wants to spread after losing her in...
Daughter of woman killed in Springfield murder-suicide speaks out
Jason Alan White (left) and Christopher Monroe Hacker (right).
NASCAR drivers charged with DWI in separate incidents, records show
Lower humidity and mainly dry weather is back this weekend. Temperatures trending warmer by...
Drier Air Building In for the Weekend

Latest News

Now, the school district must look for new leadership as they start the new school year.
Amherst superintendent resigns ahead of school year
Cars in line for a wheel lock
Brad’s Service center partners with Teamshares, employee owned company
Lower humidity and mainly dry weather is back this weekend. Temperatures trending warmer by...
Janna's Weekend Forecast
Professional LEGO artists from around the world, including contestants from the ‘LEGO Masters’...
Brick Convention to bring LEGO fans to the MassMutual Center