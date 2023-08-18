Town by Town: Mobile pet vaccine clinic, STCC state funding

(WGGB/WSHM) -Town by Town is taking you to Holyoke and Springfield.

A mobile vaccine clinic for pets stopping by Holyoke Friday.

Gary Rome Hyundai hosted a free pet vaccine clinic and supply drive for a second chance animal services event Friday at the dealership.

We’re told the mobile pet clinic was brought back this summer by popular demand.

Now, to Springfield where Springfield Technical Community College received a significant state investment to enhance and expand access to community college. This comes after Governor Maura Healey signed a budget aimed at expanding educational access to new populations while continuing support for programs that have been crucial in retaining current students.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.