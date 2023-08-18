Vigil planned to call for end of uptick in Springfield violence

By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In response to the uptick of violence in Springfield, a vigil is planned for next Wednesday at Our Lady of Sacred Heart Parish. Father Ryan Rooney told us he hopes it will help the community heal.

“We have had enough of this violence,” Rooney said.

A different message flashes on the board outside Our Lady of Sacred Heart in Springfield. ‘End the Violence’ can be seen when driving past the church on Boston Road as Springfield hit a grim milestone of 24 homicides so far for 2023.

“We came up with this idea of a candlelight vigil and our bishop is going to come and preside at that,” Rooney added.

The vigil will be held at the parish next Wednesday at 7 p.m. led by Bishop William Byrne of the Diocese of Springfield. Rooney told Western Mass News what he hopes the vigil will do for the community.

“During these moments of real evil and tragedy people of faith come together to pray and people of no faith are also welcome to join us. It’s a place of peace in this time where people are afraid. Let’s come together and be safe and pray peacefully together,” Rooney explained.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno had called on the faith community to be a part of his working group to figure out solutions to mitigate the recent uptick of gun violence in the city.

“Those suppression activities continue. Some of the things you will see with our police department. Other things, you will not see, but we know the reverend clergy here…this is about community,” Sarno said.

Following Monday’s tragedy on Berkshire Avenue, Rooney told us the vigil idea came from parishioners who know the family that fell victim to the latest act of gun violence in the city, which left 52-year-old Kim Fairbanks of Springfield and her 10-year-old granddaughter dead.

“Parishioners came to me. They had some connection to one of the families that was involved or affected by this senseless tragedy and they said we have to pray,” Rooney said.

All are welcome to attend Wednesday’s vigil, as well as the Mass beforehand at 6 p.m.

