Hampden crews respond to car fire on South Road

Crews in Hampden responded to a car fire on South Road on Saturday morning.
Crews in Hampden responded to a car fire on South Road on Saturday morning.(Hampden Fire Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
According to the Hampden Fire Department, at around 9 a.m. firefighters were on scene for reports of a blazing vehicle on South Road.

When crews arrived they found a fully involved fire and were able to extinguish it before it started spreading even further.

Officials said no one was injured in this incident.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire at this time.

