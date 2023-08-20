‘Believe in yourself’: Sibling brand owners collaborate on pop-up event in Chicopee

Two local sibling brand owners held their second annual pop up shop event in Chicopee Saturday afternoon.
By Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere, Camelia Reid and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Western Mass News covered last year’s event held at his sister’s beauty shop “Glam Studio by Malerie” also in Chicopee.

But this year Darius and his sister, Malerie Rosario have returned for a collaboration.

This time with the “Sensitive Creatures” brand offering unreleased pieces from his brand and some that had been seen before.

We spoke with Darius Rosario, the owner of Sensitive Creatures and he told us the name behind the brand hopes to bring mental health awareness.

“I wanted to do something good for the community, something positive and I wanted to do something with my sister every year, just to commemorate her anniversary,” expressed Rosario. “Her one-year anniversary and to bring the community together. I want to accomplish more people to believe in themselves and more positive stuff in the community. There’s a lot of violence and different things going on and I want to showcase that you could do different things than what you are accustomed to.”

