Block Island in state of emergency after fire breaks out at historic hotel

Conn. (WFSB) - Block Island is in a state of emergency after a fire broke out at a historic hotel overnight.

The fire began at the Harborside Inn on Water Street.

The Block Island Chamber of Commerce says around 50 firefighters from around Rhode Island were flown or shipped in to help battle the fire. Emergency crews also used the Block Island Ferry to transport emergency vehicles.

The roof caved in around 1:30 a.m., according to the chamber of commerce.

“All we could see was the smoke pouring out into the harbor,” said Chris Clough, Fairfield. “ [We] came down here to unfortunately see the Harborside inn totally engulfed, like 3 in the morning. Devastation, you know, I mean right before Labor Day weekend here on Block Island, this hotel and restaurant, it’s the best breakfast on the island.”

The Harborside Inn’s website says everyone from the hotel was evacuated. They also say reservations made for August 18 through August 24 will be cancelled and fully refunded.

“It’ll take a lot to kind of rebuild that. It’s a historical building,” said Clough.

The hotel is asking people who made reservations to check their emails and call (407) 701-9919, (860) 460-0665, (919) 434-8679.

The town of Block Island went into an active state of emergency and officials are asking visitors to stay away from the island. There is currently no power and a limited amount of water.

The Block Island Tourism’s Facebook page says those with longer planned visits will need to stand by as the town and state fire Marshall will assess what needs to be done.

“Well, you know how it is. I guess when you plan a day trip to block island, or a couple of days, or maybe even a week, and you have to rearrange your plans, you know it’s something you don’t like, but it is what it is,” said Chris Myers, Port Captain.

“It’s a beautiful place for the children and everybody to have a nice time. I’m so sorry that that had to happen, but I believe once it’s all back together people will be right back there again,” added Sherryl Bennett, New London. “Learning about the fire, it touched my heart because the place means a lot to me.”

Some ferry services were canceled or revised.

The Block Island Express resumed services at 11:50 a.m. The Block Island express goes from New London to Block Island and back.

A special note about their services was also added to their website stating:

“Please note: direct runs between Orient Point and Block Island are cancelled for the day. The following connections are being added: 4:15PM Orient Point to Block Island via New London. 4:55PM Block Island to Orient Point via New London. 6:30PM Block Island to Orient Point via New London.”

There were also some changes to the Block Island Ferry services.

The Newport high speed ferry departures were cancelled.

The Pt. Judith speed ferry resumed service at 1:20 p.m., and traditional ferries are running on a revised schedule which can be seen below.

One of the many reasons for these changes was to accommodate the first responders going to and from Block Island. Channel 3 spoke with Karen Troiano from Thomaston who was on one of the ferries transporting some first responders and equipment.

She says several people had a hand in making sure the trip home was smooth sailing.

“Everyone from the police directing traffic to the ferry workers were great and made the whole process very manageable,” said Troiano.

First responders on a ferry following a fire at a hotel on Block Island (Karen Troiano)

Fire engines on ferry following fire on Block Island (Karen Troiano)

The Block Island Ferry’s website says this for online ticket holders:

“Online Ticket holders- If you have online passenger tickets for today and would like to cancel your tickets, please email info@blockislandferry.com with your confirmation number (starts with 2023) and we will process a refund. Customers who have online, SAME DAY RUOND TRIP tickets for today will be automatically refunded.”

REVISED FERRY SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY, AUGUST 19TH

If you have a vehicle reservation for today you will accommodated at the adjusted ferry scheduled departure time listed below.

Departing Pt. Judith

8AM scheduled ferry will now depart at 10AM

930AM scheduled ferry will now depart at 11AM

1030AM scheduled ferry will now depart at 12 PM

12PM scheduled ferry will now depart at 2 PM

130 PM scheduled ferry will now depart at 3 PM

415 PM scheduled ferry will now depart at 4 PM

530 PM scheduled ferry will now depart at 6 PM

645 pm scheduled ferry will now depart at 7 PM

8 pm scheduled ferry will now depart at 8 PM

Departing Block Island

815 AM scheduled ferry will depart at 10AM

10 AM scheduled ferry will depart at 12PM

1130 AM scheduled ferry will depart at 1 PM

1245 PM scheduled ferry will depart at 2 PM

3 PM scheduled ferry will depart at 4 PM

5 PM scheduled ferry will depart at 5 PM

615 PM scheduled ferry will depart at 6 PM

730 PM scheduled ferry will depart at 730 PM

830 PM scheduled ferry will depart at 830 PM

