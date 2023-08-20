Caribbean Festival Parade held in Springfield

Western Mass News(Western Mass News)
By Morgan Briggs, Matt Sottile and Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Springfield Saturday, Mayor Domenic Sarno marched in the Caribbean Festival Parade with the Caribbean American African Athletic Social Club

The parade kicked off at noon and ended at Blunt Park with some festivities.

In a statement about today’s parade, Sarno said in part quote:

My administration is proud to support the Springfield Carnival Association’s mission to enhance and promote cultural and educational activities in Springfield and surrounding communities. I have proudly donated to support the Springfield Caribbean Carnival Associations scholarship program that helps high school seniors of Caribbean heritage who are pursuing higher education.

Mayor Dominic Sarno - Springfield

