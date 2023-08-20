Holyoke Fire department responds to raccoon rescue operation

Units arrived to find a raccoon stuck in a storm drain at Holyoke Community College.
By Morgan Briggs and Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Holyoke Saturday, the Holyoke Fire Department was involved in a raccoon rescue operation.

Units arrived to find a raccoon stuck in a storm drain at Holyoke Community College.

With the help of an animal control officer and the Holyoke Community College Police, the animal was freed.

It was last seen shuffling away into the woods.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

