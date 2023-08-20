Holyoke Fire and Police respond to car in canal

Holyoke crews respond after a car goes into a canal near Lyman and Canal Streets on Saturday...
Holyoke crews respond after a car goes into a canal near Lyman and Canal Streets on Saturday Afternoon.(Holyoke Fire Department)
By Morgan Briggs, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Holyoke Saturday, around 4 p.m. the Fire and Police Department responded to Lyman and Canal streets for a reported car in the canal.

Crews searched the area for the car and possible occupants, they located the car but it was too deep for a rescue attempt.

The car was eventually recovered by Hampshire Towing.

This incident is now being investigated by the Holyoke Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

