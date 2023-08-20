Holyoke Fire and Police respond to car in canal

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Holyoke Saturday, around 4 p.m. the Fire and Police Department responded to Lyman and Canal streets for a reported car in the canal.

Crews searched the area for the car and possible occupants, they located the car but it was too deep for a rescue attempt.

The car was eventually recovered by Hampshire Towing.

This incident is now being investigated by the Holyoke Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.

