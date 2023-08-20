Holyoke safe neighborhood initiative hold annual back-to-school fair

Your School Authority
Your School Authority(Western Mass News)
By Morgan Briggs, Matt Sottile and Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The South Holyoke safe neighborhood initiative threw its annual backpack back-to-school fair on Saturday.

The fair, intended to help supply local children with necessary educational resources took place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Western Mass News spoke with Eddie Caisse, the unit director at the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department,  who told of the importance of this event for the Holyoke community.

“We were dealing with a lot of people in the poverty threshold so to be able to take the burden off single moms and to be able to provide supplies to the kids. We thought it would be a cool thing to do. We started with 350 and now we’re up to 2500 backpacks.” said Caisee.

Caisse also told us he hopes this event will benefit those students returning to school soon.

“It’s very beneficial in terms of them having a great day before they go back to school. Having the supplies, each bag we get an estimated $20 worth of supplies, plus the book bag, and then they get to go get a haircut,” said Caisee.

Besides the haircuts, festivities for Saturday’s fair also include pony rides, power cars, inflatable basketball courts, and water slides.

The initiative will give away 50 bicycles in partnership with a local nonprofit.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators have filed animal cruelty charges against two people after they said an emaciated...
2 Greenfield residents facing animal cruelty charges
A $1 Michigan home described as 'world's cheapest home' hits the market.
‘World’s cheapest home’ listed for sale for $1
Businesses worried about proposed renovations to Main Street in Northamtpon
Businesses worried about proposed renovations to Main Street in Northampton
A couple in Amherst, after many years of overcoming adversity and trial and error, have come up...
Amherst couple creates healthy pasta with hopes of getting it into stores nationwide
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Saturday evening forecast
Clearing Skies & Cool Tonight. August Feel Returns Sunday

Latest News

Units arrived to find a raccoon stuck in a storm drain at Holyoke Community College.
Holyoke Fire department responds to raccoon rescue operation
Western Mass News
Caribbean Festival Parade held in Springfield
Holyoke crews respond after a car goes into a canal near Lyman and Canal Streets on Saturday...
Holyoke Fire and Police respond to car in canal
Student Debt has become one of the biggest issues of the 21st century
Federal student debt rally held in Springfield after Supreme court decision