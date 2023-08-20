Springfield crews respond to 2-vehicle crash at intersection of Main and Lombard Streets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to a two vehicle crash near at the intersection of Main and Lombard Streets on Saturday night.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were called to the scene at around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident.

Officials said they were able to extricate one person involved in the incident and were then transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.