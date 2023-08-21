2 arrested after loaded gun, drugs seized at Springfield traffic stop

By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield recovered a loaded gun, heroin, and other drugs during a traffic stop on Sunday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, just after 7 p.m. on Sunday night, officers saw a car driving on Armory Street, without a front license plate and no inspection sticker.

Police then conducted a traffic stop and officers said they could immediately see and smell marijuana.

Officials said the driver, 18-year-old Zaddiel Aponte-Perez, was placed under arrest. The passenger, a 17-year-old male, then grabbed a bag and got out of the car.

Inside the bag police recovered a loaded gun, approximately 280 bags of heroin, cocaine, and more than a $1,000 in cash.

The juvenile was then arrested, and both people are now facing charges.

