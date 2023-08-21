3 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at hookah lounge in south Seattle

Police say five guns were recovered at the scene. (KIRO via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) - Three people are dead and six others wounded after a shooting Sunday at a hookah lounge in south Seattle, authorities said.

City police didn’t immediately release any information about a possible suspect or suspects in the Sunday’s early morning shooting in the Mount Baker neighborhood.

Officers responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving multiple 911 calls, police said.

A 22-year-old man and a 33-year-old man died at the scene, and a 30-year-old woman died at Harborview Medical Center, officials said. The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

Of the six people wounded, a 23-year-old man was in critical condition and the other five were in satisfactory condition, police said. They ranged in age from 21 to 38, officials said.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting. Five guns were recovered at the scene, police said.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement that even as Seattle police “keeps up a rapid and record pace of recovering guns – 869 through July – there are still more illegal guns in the wrong hands that could be used to incite another tragedy like this one.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Block Island in state of emergency after fire breaks out at historic hotel
Block Island in state of emergency after fire breaks out at historic hotel
Ralliers gathered on the steps of the federal courthouse Saturday in Springfield, to call for...
Federal student debt rally held in Springfield after Supreme court decision
Investigators have filed animal cruelty charges against two people after they said an emaciated...
2 Greenfield residents facing animal cruelty charges
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week...
Missing hikers found after disappearing in Alaskan wilderness for nearly a week

Latest News

This Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 11:20 a.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Rain from Tropical Storm Hilary lashes California and Mexico, swamping roads and trapping cars
Police say five guns were recovered at the scene. (KIRO via CNN)
Police investigating after 3 killed in shooting at hookah lounge
LIVE: Maui Ola benefit concert
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un inspected “a drill of launching strategic cruise missiles” conducted...
North Korea’s Kim watches cruise missile launches as US, South Korean troops begin annual drills