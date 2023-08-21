Easthampton city hall to reopen after addressing health concerns

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Changes are coming to Easthampton City Hall. The building will reopen to the public on Wednesday after closing for several weeks due to health concerns after the city’s board of health issued a notice of violation to the mayor and said their doors must close due to ongoing air quality issues.

At that time, the director cited issues inside the building including excessive heat in building and lack of ventilation, excessive dust and exposure of employees to HVAC work environment, general concerns on air quality, and health concerns of employees.

The letter also went on to say that several staff working inside the building reported new symptoms including shortness of breath, headaches, coughs, and aggravated asthma.

Since that announcement was made public back on August 2, officials told Western Mass News that there is a new HVAC system and the building will also undergo a deep cleaning later this week.

Services that were temporarily relocated because of the building closure are returning to their normal offices today, including the mayor’s office, Department of Public Works, the health department, the building department, and the planning department.

There are some changes still underway this week:

City clerk: open by appointment only (Monday and Tuesday)

Treasurer and payroll: returning to city hall on Wednesday

Collections: open Monday in public safety complex lobby, closed Tuesday. Residents can also pay via a drop box in front of city hall

Auditor: located at the public safety complex until Thursday

The mayor’s office did not return our request for comment as of Monday afternoon.

