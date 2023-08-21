Former Springfield middle school teacher charged with assaulting a minor

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A former Springfield middle school teacher accused of indecent assault on a minor, was back in the courtroom Friday. We have now learned he is accused of assaulting a second minor.

60-year-old Robert Gayle was arraigned at Springfield District Court last Friday. We have obtained court documents detailing the charges he now faces.

A former Springfield middle school teacher was arraigned Friday at Springfield District Court, three months after his first arrest.

Western Mass News was in the courtroom when 60-year-old Robert Gayle was charged back in May with assaulting one of his students in a classroom.

The victim attended Stem Middle Academy in Springfield where Gayle was a teacher.

Prosecuting Attorney Clarissa Wright with the Hampden District Attorney’s office outlined the case.

“One allegation is that he asked this individual to come to his classroom, and then at some point he pushed the victim, and then began kissing the victim on the neck,” explained Attorney Wright. “This occurred on a number of occasions.”

Following Gayle’s arraignment on Friday, new court documents revealed he is also accused of sexually assaulting a second minor.

Both court records have been impounded, restricting information from being made public. But this is what we have learned.

Gayle has been charged with 4 counts of statutory rape of a child and is also charged with indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years or older.



Gayle was previously held on $200,000 cash bail and a judge added an additional cash bail of $10,000 on Friday.



The judge also ordered Gayle to stay away from the victims and have no contact with people under the age of 16, unless supervised.



Springfield Public Schools told us Gayle is no longer employed with the district.

His next scheduled court date is set for September 21st for a pretrial hearing.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.