Hit or Miss Shower Monday, then Less Humid and Sunny by Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A beautiful day Sunday with a blend of sun and clouds and high temperatures reaching the lower 80′s with low humidity. Heading into the overnight, we should continue to see partly cloudy skies, lows drop into the lower 60′s. So, just slightly milder than what we have seen recently. Dew points also creep up overnight, so it will feel a bit muggy out, especially early Monday morning. Monday starts out with sun and clouds, but as a week cold front passes through the region, we do run the risk for an isolated spot shower. These showers will be very hit or miss, and most communities will remain dry, but a quick passing shower is possible Monday. Dew points will be running high, in the middle 60′s, meaning it will feel a bit muggy throughout the day as well. Highs Monday should reach the middle 80′s under mostly cloudy skies.

Behind our cold front, the air turns much more refreshing for the next few days. Winds shift coming in out of the north, northwest, and this will drop the dew points down to the upper 40′s to lower 50′s Tuesday. Strong high pressure builds in as well being our cold front, and this keep the plentiful sunshine. Nice weather continues for Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies, and low humidity. Highs are expected to reach the upper 70′s to lower 80′s all three of those days.

Heading into Thursday night and into Friday, we are watching an area of low pressure which has the potential to bring us some showers, maybe even soaking rain. While it is still 5 days out, right now looks like wet weather works in overnight Thursday, with the steadiest rain falling in the morning. Then showers become lighter and more isolated in nature by the afternoon. Of course, this could change, but this is out next system to watch this week for the chance for some impactful rain. Dew points also soar Friday, reaching the 70′s, so it will be an oppressively humid day as well. Showers could possibly linger into Saturday morning then end quickly.

In the long term, it looks like we return to cool and dry weather to close out next weekend and head into much of the following week, with a blend of sun and clouds, and high temperatures reaching the middle to upper 70′s.

