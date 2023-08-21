Hollister Brook Bridge in Granville closed for several weeks due to repairs

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have announced the Hollister Brook Bridge will be closed for repairs for several weeks.

According to the Granville Police Department, the bridge on Old Westfield Road will be closed due to some needed repairs.

The closure is expected to take between 6 to 10 weeks.

A detour through Southwick has been set in the meantime.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.