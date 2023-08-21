Hollister Brook Bridge in Granville closed for several weeks due to repairs

Officials have announced the Hollister Brook Bridge will be closed for repairs for several weeks.
By Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
According to the Granville Police Department, the bridge on Old Westfield Road will be closed due to some needed repairs.

The closure is expected to take between 6 to 10 weeks.

A detour through Southwick has been set in the meantime.

