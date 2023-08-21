‘It’s meant the world’: Ludlow coach returns, receives outpouring support after heart attack

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The high school sports season is back this week and so is one local coaching legend after suffering a major heart attack last December.

“It’s meant the world,” expressed Thomas Wadas, a junior midfielder for boy’s soccer team in Ludlow. “That shows you how quickly you can lose something you love and it’s just great to have him back.”

On Monday afternoon, Ludlow boys’ soccer coach Greg Kolodziey returned to the sidelines for the first day of practice as he’s done for the last 36 years.

“He’s the face of our program so without him, what’s the point?” said Enzo Botta.

“Kolodziey is the best coach in western Mass.,” added another player of the team.

But this year took on a special meaning, after he suffered a major heart attack last December.

“You think you’re healthy and doing the right thing in life and next thing you know you’re calling an ambulance,” noted Coach Kolodziey. “It was crazy, but the Baystate responders and the doctors and the nurses they are out of this world and I’m here today because of them.”

Kolodziey has delivered four state championships to his soccer-crazed town as a head coach and a half dozen others as an assistant.

“It’s part of our blood,” said Coach Kolodziey. “The kids at 2,3,4 years old, they’re starting to kick soccer balls. Their brothers, fathers, uncles, sisters, they played and contributed to our history, and they want to be part of it.”

“He’s taught me so much,” expressed Botta. “Turned me from a boy to a man. I’ve had him since I was 6 years old. Took me as a freshman and I’ve never looked back.”

Lions’ coaches and players told Western Mass News every year the goal is a state title. But this year, the trophy quest means more.

“The boys were reaching out, they wanted to know what was going on and it definitely brought the nucleus in,” said Paul Ganhao, junior varsity coach.

“It gives us something to play for now, making the most of him being back,” added Wadas.

After the outpouring of support from the community, coach is ready to get back to his winning ways.

“It was phenomenal, the little ones, the parents, the families, I got calls from all over the country, some of my friends,” expressed Coach Kolodziey. “It was really inspiring. That gave me a little extra to get my butt back out on the field and I guess it worked.”

Kolodziey and his team open up the regular season Tuesday September 5th at Longmeadow High School.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.