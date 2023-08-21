LEGO announces timeline for Enfield closure, Boston move

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - LEGO Group announced on Monday a timeline for the eventual closure of its Enfield headquarters and its move to Boston.

The company said it plans to shut down the Enfield office during the last quarter of 2026.

It plans to open its new head office at 1001 Boylston St. in Boston during the second quarter of 2025.

LEGO said the new office “will support the business’ long-term growth ambitions and mission to continue to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow.”

“We’re incredibly excited to be moving to a new location with such a rich history, ideally located in Back Bay, between Boston and Cambridge,” said Skip Kodak, president of the LEGO Group in the Americas. “1001 Boylston Street represents an investment in our future and a commitment to our employees. We believe that a modern, collaborative work environment will help creativity and innovation thrive, and we’re excited to see what we can accomplish in this new space.”

LEGO announced the decision to move from Enfield to Boston in Jan. 2023.

“Boston is ranked one of the best cities in the world to attract and retain talent,” Kodak said at the time. “This, along with its world-class academic institutions, skilled workforce and great quality of life makes it an ideal location for our US head office. We have exciting plans for the next phase of growth and hope we can retain many of our current team, as well as attract new colleagues.”

Enfield was LEGO’s home for almost 50 years.

