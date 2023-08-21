MELHA riders celebrate their 16th annual hospital run

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday in Agawam, the MELHA riders celebrated their 16th annual hospital run.

The event started at 10 a.m. Sunday morning followed by a party in the early afternoon.

Western Mass News spoke with Nick Athas, the past President of the Melha Riders, who shared why this motorcycle run is so important to the club’s members.

“It’s an awesome event, it’s a great charity, it makes them feel good. Their money, their ride is going to support a child, someone who couldn’t be cared for anywhere else in the world as much well as Shriners Hospital can,” said Athas

All proceeds from Sunday’s ride will be donated to the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Springfield.

Athas shared with us how profitable this event has been for the hospital

“This year, we’ll probably give them a check for at least $20,000. Last year’s ride brought in $22,000. The year before was $27,000. so far, in the 16 years this ride has been in existence, We’ve donated over $350,000 to Shriners Hospital for Children, which dramatically changes the children’s lives,” said Athas

The ride was followed by food, drinks, and live music.

