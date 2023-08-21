Multiple crews respond to 3-vehicle crash on I-91 North in South Deerfield

Multiple crews responded to a 3-car crash on I-91 North in South Deerfield on Sunday evening.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple crews responded to a 3-car crash on I-91 North in South Deerfield on Sunday evening.

According to the South Deerfield Fire Department, at around 7 p.m. firefighters responded to the area of beyond of the north-on-ramp from Route 116 for reports of a motor vehicle crash.

Emergency crews from the area also responded to the scene and were able to extricate occupants from the vehicles.

Officials said the people involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

