Northampton residents charged, following larceny in New York(Seneca Falls Police Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SENECA FALLS, NY. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Northampton residents have been charged following larceny in Seneca Falls, New York.

According to the Seneca Falls Police Department, on Friday 49-year-old Luis Ruiz of Northampton was observed taking merchandise from a local business. 34-year-old Angel Goldwaite of Northampton was also seen taking a shopping cart full of merchandise out of the store.

The two suspects exited the store and jumped into a semi-truck and trailer with another individual.

When officers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle, Ruiz and Goldwaite attempted to hide.

They were both charged with one count of petit larceny along with a misdemeanor.

Officials said Ruiz and Goldwaite has since been released and is scheduled to appear in Seneca Falls Town Court for this charge.

