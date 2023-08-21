Officers rescue runaway husky, reunites with owner in Downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pup and his owner have been reunited after he went on the run in Downtown Springfield Sunday morning.

Springfield officers now being credited with bringing Ruhan, the husky home.

Police said Ruhan’s owner was staying at a hotel downtown when she went to take him on a walk around 5 a.m.

He was then on the loose prompting a call to police and Thomas J. O’Connor officers.

Ruhan got some Springfield sightseeing in running around in the areas of Spring, Pearl, Byers and Chestnut Streets.

Fortunately, operation rescue Ruhan was a success and he was safely apprehended on Edwards Street before being reunited with his mom!

