Springfield dragon boat festival rescheduled after summer flooding delay

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It has been over a month since severe rain and extreme flooding hit parts of western Massachusetts causing multiple summer events to be rescheduled. One of those events was the dragon boat festival that was originally supposed to happen in the last week of July.

The water levels at the Connecticut River have come down enough after the heavy flooding that impacted most areas across western mass back in July. One of the areas hit by the extreme weather conditions was the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club in Springfield.

When Western Mass News visited the club in July, we saw high levels of water, debris, and fast flowing water and on Monday, we saw lower levels of water, no debris, and calmer river water.

“The river has receded back to normal levels, which has been translated to almost a 12-foot drop in water from the way it was in July, which is, I just can’t even say how extreme and historical and unprecedented that is,” said Ben Quick, executive director of the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club.

For Quick, the past few weeks have been only about assessing the damages and making sure that the place is ready for this year’s dragon boat festival, which now has a new date of Saturday, October 14.

“Where we have been since is in clean up mode because once the river recedes, it leaves behind silt and mud, which is great for your garden, but not so great for us trying to run operations safely and effectively. So, since the river has receded, we’ve done a huge mud clean up,” Quick added.

That mud he talked about on Monday was laying by the dock Monday, but Quick told Western Mass News that it will be cleaned up by the end of this week, which will put him and his team on track to make sure the 700 people they expect during the dragon boat festival can enjoy themselves safely. It’s something he said he couldn’t do by himself.

“It took a lot of effort by a lot of volunteers. A lot of staff people worked very hard to make sure that all our equipment was safe, that the dock was safe, and that we would be able to comeback, once the flood rivers, the flooding receded,” Quick explained.

This year, the dragon boat festival will start at 8:45 a.m. with a flag rising ceremony. After that, the boat races will begin and continue throughout the morning and live entertainment will ease everyone back to land in time for awards. Quick also told us that a few teams had to get out of the race because of rescheduling issues, which now leaves some spaces open for those that still would like to register their teams and participate on October 14.

