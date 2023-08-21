Town by Town: HCC registration express event, new exhibit at Springfield Museums

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Holyoke and Springfield.

Holyoke Community College’s registration express event kicked off on Monday.

The event will run until this Friday, August 25th for students applying for the upcoming fall semester.

During registration express, prospective students can apply for admission, take the college placement test, meet with an academic adviser, register for classes, and set up financial aid — all in one day.

The event begins every day at 8:30 a.m. on the HCC’s campus.

Lastly, the interactive “Big Games, Big Fun” exhibit is now open to guests over at the Springfield Museums.

The new exhibit features 8′, several super-sized fun toys.

That includes an oversized doll house, a giant Candyland game, a huge Jenga, and a big Connect 4!

The exhibit will also provide Milton Bradley puzzles, and a giant game of Scrabble.

It will close on September third.

