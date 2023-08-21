Westhampton orchard optimistic about apple crop after recent weather events

WESTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple weather events have damaged crops and set farmers back this year, but one farm in Westhampton still has a crop that is a fan favorite for many of you.

Outlook Farm has been known for producing bushels of apples for many years and, according to owner Brad Morse, there are many kinds to choose from.

“The macs that are right behind me here, it looks like they’re going to have color. They’re starting to taste good already, so the macs will be the next item, along with honey crisp also starting in the first part of September,” Morse said.

Golden delicious, cortlands, and galas are also growing. While it is a good sight to see when stopping at or driving by the business, this year’s apple crop has a little bit of meaning for Morse. Lots of other farms in western Massachusetts have had to deal with damaged or ruined crops because of the February freeze, a May frost, and last month’s severe rain and flooding. Morse told Western Mass News that he is lucky to still have his apples.

“We got a trifecta, I call it. We lost all of the peaches and cherries in the winter, then we had the frost which I thought was going to be more devastating, but luckily, it wasn’t and then we had a little bit of fall the week after that, but it didn’t do too much damage,” Morse added.

For the 19-acre orchard, Morse said thousands of bushels are expected when it comes time for the apples to be picked and that means a big financial boost.

“We harvest up to 6,000 bushels in a good year, so it’s a matter of getting off the tree,” Morse explained.

After a good year in 2022 for the farm’s crop, Morse said he expects at least more of the same and urges people, young and old, to stop by and pick when it’s time.

“We’re loaded and if people can’t find them at their regular place, come on out and give us a shot,” Morse noted.

Apple picking at Outlook Farm will start September 9 and conclude either at the last week of October or when all of the apples are gone.

