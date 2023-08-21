Westhampton orchard optimistic about apple crop after recent weather events

Multiple weather events have damaged crops and set farmers back this year, but one farm in...
Multiple weather events have damaged crops and set farmers back this year, but one farm in Westhampton still has a crop that is a fan favorite for many of you.(Western Mass News)
By Matt Price, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple weather events have damaged crops and set farmers back this year, but one farm in Westhampton still has a crop that is a fan favorite for many of you.

Outlook Farm has been known for producing bushels of apples for many years and, according to owner Brad Morse, there are many kinds to choose from.

“The macs that are right behind me here, it looks like they’re going to have color. They’re starting to taste good already, so the macs will be the next item, along with honey crisp also starting in the first part of September,” Morse said.

Golden delicious, cortlands, and galas are also growing. While it is a good sight to see when stopping at or driving by the business, this year’s apple crop has a little bit of meaning for Morse. Lots of other farms in western Massachusetts have had to deal with damaged or ruined crops because of the February freeze, a May frost, and last month’s severe rain and flooding. Morse told Western Mass News that he is lucky to still have his apples.

“We got a trifecta, I call it. We lost all of the peaches and cherries in the winter, then we had the frost which I thought was going to be more devastating, but luckily, it wasn’t and then we had a little bit of fall the week after that, but it didn’t do too much damage,” Morse added.

For the 19-acre orchard, Morse said thousands of bushels are expected when it comes time for the apples to be picked and that means a big financial boost.

“We harvest up to 6,000 bushels in a good year, so it’s a matter of getting off the tree,” Morse explained.

After a good year in 2022 for the farm’s crop, Morse said he expects at least more of the same and urges people, young and old, to stop by and pick when it’s time.

“We’re loaded and if people can’t find them at their regular place, come on out and give us a shot,” Morse noted.

Apple picking at Outlook Farm will start September 9 and conclude either at the last week of October or when all of the apples are gone.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Belchertown crash
Teen killed in Belchertown crash
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Block Island in state of emergency after fire breaks out at historic hotel
Travel to Block Island resumes following fire at historic hotel
Ralliers gathered on the steps of the federal courthouse Saturday in Springfield, to call for...
Federal student debt rally held in Springfield after Supreme court decision
Investigators have filed animal cruelty charges against two people after they said an emaciated...
2 Greenfield residents facing animal cruelty charges

Latest News

Holyoke organization helping slow the summer learning slide for students
Holyoke organization helping slow the summer learning slide for students
Officials have announced the Hollister Brook Bridge will be closed for repairs for several weeks.
Hollister Brook Bridge in Granville closed for several weeks due to repairs
Multiple crews responded to a 3-car crash on I-91 North in South Deerfield on Sunday evening.
Multiple crews respond to 3-vehicle crash on I-91 North in South Deerfield
LEGO planned to open its new head office in Boston in 2025.
LEGO announces timeline for Enfield closure, Boston move