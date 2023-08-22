Child dies, several hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, Ohio, authorities say

One person is dead and several others are hurt in a school bus crash near Dayton, Ohio State...
One person is dead and several others are hurt in a school bus crash near Dayton, Ohio State Patrol Says.(CNN/WHIO)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - One child died and several young children and adults are hurt in a rollover crash involving an Ohio school bus Tuesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The child, who was ejected from the bus, was pronounced dead at the scene, about a half hour northeast of Dayton in Clark County., officials said.

The crash occurred on an elementary school route, officials with Northwestern Local Schools in Springfield wrote in a Facebook post.

A vehicle, a 2010 Honda Odyssey minivan, went left of center sideswiped the bus, which was loaded with students and travelling in the opposite direction, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The bus went off the right side of the road and overturned, a patrol dispatcher told WXIX.

Among the injured are the bus driver, 28 children, the driver and a passenger of the Odyssey.

The bus driver and children were taken by ground ambulance to hospitals, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The driver of the Odyssey and the passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Parents of students involved in the crash would be notified soon and could go to a local firehouse to be reunited with them, district officials wrote.

“You can pick your child up once you’ve been contacted. More to come,” the Facebook post states.

