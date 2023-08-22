Amherst School Committee chair, Ben Herrington officially announces his resignation

By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Amherst School Committee chair Ben Herrington announcing his resignation on social media Monday morning.

This happening just days after superintendent Michael Morris announced his resignation from Amherst Public Schools.

[READ MORE: Amherst superintendent resigns ahead of school year]

In his social media post, Herrington said quote:

“As of August 21, 2023, I am no longer a member of the Amherst school committee or the Amherst-Pelham regional school committee… and I could not be happier about that fact.”

Herrington served on the committee for four years.

These two resignations come just weeks before the start of the new school year.

