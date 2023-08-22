Amherst School Committee chair, Ben Herrington officially announces his resignation

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Amherst School Committee chair Ben Herrington announcing his resignation on social media Monday morning.

This happening just days after superintendent Michael Morris announced his resignation from Amherst Public Schools.

In his social media post, Herrington said quote:

“As of August 21, 2023, I am no longer a member of the Amherst school committee or the Amherst-Pelham regional school committee… and I could not be happier about that fact.”

Herrington served on the committee for four years.

These two resignations come just weeks before the start of the new school year.

