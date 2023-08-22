Baystate doctor discusses FDA’s approval of RSV vaccine for pregnant women to protect newborns

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This week, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first vaccine for pregnant women to help protect their newborns against the respiratory virus, or RSV, before their babies are even born.

The vaccine is meant to be administered in the last trimester of each pregnancy to help protect newborns from RSV. The catch is that it will be given to their moms, not the babies, while they are still between 32 and 36 weeks pregnant.

“The vaccine will induce moms to make antibodies that then are passed to the babies during the last trimester,” said Dr. Cecilia di Pentima, chief of pediatric infectious diseases for Baystate Health.

Di Pentima told Western Mass News once the moms to be get their shots, it will take at least two weeks to pass along the antibodies to their unborn babies. She said a different and also newly approved shot recommended for children under eight months may still be needed, especially for babies born prematurely.

“If the mom wants to get the vaccine during that time frame, then the baby will not need to get the monoclonal antibody,” Di Pentima added. “If the baby is a high-risk patient, meaning that was born premature, has underlying heart disease, had underlying pulmonary problems, immunodeficiencies, they will still need the monoclonal antibody later on.”

RSV is a respiratory illness that can be deadly for children, if not treated quickly, as it can cause bronchiolitis, which makes it harder for babies to breathe or even cause pneumonia. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 58,000 to 80,000 children under the age of five are hospitalized in the United States every year due to RSV. Di Pentima said this new vaccine is not technically new since it’s been given to adults older than 60 to fight RSV since early summer and getting the shot while pregnant is a decision moms need to make together with their care team.

“If you have a high-risk pregnancy, well, you might have to discuss the risk vs the benefits with your OB and your pediatrician and it might be better to vaccinate the newborn. If you have a very healthy pregnancy, then maybe it will be better to vaccinate and get the vaccine so that babies can be protected at birth,” Di Pentima

Although the vaccine is now approved by the FDA, it still has to go through evaluations from an expert panel at the CDC, so it won’t be available for expecting mothers to use, just yet.

