Burts Pitt Road closed after car crashes into pole in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Burts Pitt Road is closed on Tuesday morning after a car drove into a telephone pole knocking down power lines across the road.

According to the Northampton Fire Department, crews received the call just before 10 p.m. on Monday night for reports of a motor vehicle crash.

Officials shared these photos of the scene where a utility pole was blocking both lanes of traffic.

Minor injuries were reported.

The road will remain closed as National Grid is working to restore the power line.

