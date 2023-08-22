Burts Pitt Road closed after car crashes into pole in Northampton

Burts Pitt Road is closed on Monday morning after a car drove into a telephone pole knocking down power lines across the road.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Burts Pitt Road is closed on Tuesday morning after a car drove into a telephone pole knocking down power lines across the road.

According to the Northampton Fire Department, crews received the call just before 10 p.m. on Monday night for reports of a motor vehicle crash.

Officials shared these photos of the scene where a utility pole was blocking both lanes of traffic.

Minor injuries were reported.

The road will remain closed as National Grid is working to restore the power line.

