Getting Answers: Springfield Police react to newly released disciplinary records database

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re taking a closer look at a new public database of law enforcement disciplinary records that went online on Tuesday. The information dates back to 1984, with records for 2100 officers, a number of them from local departments.

Western Mass News took a look at the database and found the city of Springfield has the second most reportable disciplinary records in the state with a total number of 417 out of 3413 records.

“We’re compiling a lot of information that’s required by agencies to be submitted to us in the form of complaints, internal affairs investigations and the disposition,” said Enrique Zuniga.

Executive Director of the State Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission also known as “POST” spoke to us about a new database of law enforcement disciplinary records that went public on Tuesday. Records date back to December 1984, with 3,413 records listed including 417 records from Springfield.

One of those officers who retired this year is Richard Ward, his most recent incident in November 2022, listed as use of force in an officer involved shooting.

He also has use of force instances in September 2009 and December 2008.

Western Mass News covered the November shooting which happened on Woodside Terrace in Springfield. Investigators said a suspect stole a car and when officers cornered him in a driveway with a cruiser, he attempted to drive the stolen car towards the officers who shot the suspect in the elbow.

Following this incident, and the ones in 2008 and 2009, Officer Ward’s discipline is listed as “retraining.”

“There will be instances of written reprimands or some retraining in some instances that’s what was required but it could go from there to termination or suspension or in some cases post de-certification,” noted Zuniga.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood has responded to the announcement of this new database. She told us in a statement in part:

“We hold our officers accountable for their actions whether a complaint stems from an on or off-duty incident. Although listed in this database as such, the Springfield police department does not consider “retraining” disciplinary. Complaints often stem from proactive policing and active engagement which we encourage, but rudeness or abruptness can result in retraining.”

She went on to say...

“There is an underlying issue in that there is shortage of quality candidates applying to be a police officer. This has led to individuals who would not have been hired in the past being disciplined and or terminated early in their careers for their off-duty behaviors. Unfortunately, that trend may continue until the pendulum swings back to where this is a highly sought after profession.”

Meanwhile, the POST Commission acknowledged the challenges that police officers face.

“We recognize also that compliance with post regulations represents an added burden to agencies so the cooperation of police departments is really part of the process and should be noted,” added Zuniga.

Springfield Police told us that 223 of records listed as “retraining” for their department are not disciplinary and should not be in the database.

Western Mass News reached back out to the POST Commission for answers, and they told us “they are still looking into it.”

