Man struck by vehicle along State Street in Springfield

Police are investigating after a person was hit by a car Monday night on State Street in Springfield.
By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating after a person was hit by a car Monday night on State Street in Springfield.

According to police, a driver struck a man in the 1200 block of State Street around 9:30 p.m.

The driver remained at the scene and the pedestrian was transported to Baytate Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

