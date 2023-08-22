Man struck by vehicle along State Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating after a person was hit by a car Monday night on State Street in Springfield.

According to police, a driver struck a man in the 1200 block of State Street around 9:30 p.m.

The driver remained at the scene and the pedestrian was transported to Baytate Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

