Officials identify victim of deadly Belchertown crash

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly high-speed crash that damaged multiple properties in Belchertown on Sunday.
By Ryan Trowbridge and Glenn Kittle
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Belchertown on Monday.

Massachusetts State Police reported that around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, a state trooper tried to stop a 2011 Nissan Altima when the driver sped away. After the driver fled from police, the Altima struck a mulch patch, which sent the car airborne and over the rock wall of 79 North Main Street, striking trees and light posts.

After the car landed, it hit the front end of a parked Jeep Wrangler, which sent the engine block from the Nissan flying through the air and punched a four-foot-wide hole into the second floor of 73 North Main Street. More debris from the crash blew another hole into the first floor.

State Police reported that the 19-year- old driver was also ejected from his vehicle and determined to be dead on the scene.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that the driver has been identified as Miles Murray of Henniker, NH. She added that Murray was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police and the Belchertown Police

