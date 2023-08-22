Officials investigating roof collapse at Wilbraham power plant

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on-scene at a power plant in Wilbraham after a significant building collapse and a fire.

The call came in around 9 a.m. on Red Bridge Road from a passerby, who reported seeing smoke come out of the building.

Wilbraham Fire Chief Michael Andrews said he believes that the building collapse happened first and led to a small fire.

We now know it is a privately owned power plant. Andrews told us the property owner is currently enroute to the scene.

We’ve seen Wilbraham police, fire, Ludlow fire, the Wilbraham Department of Public Works, and Eversource employees on scene.

Andrews told Western Mass News there is oil in the water, which flows into the Chicopee River. However, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is on the scene working to contain it.

Officials added that there is no health threat to the public at this time.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

