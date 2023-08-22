Officials investigating roof collapse at Wilbraham power plant

Crews are on-scene at a power plant in Wilbraham after a significant building collapse and a fire.
By Matt Sottile, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on-scene at a power plant in Wilbraham after a significant building collapse and a fire.

The call came in around 9 a.m. on Red Bridge Road from a passerby, who reported seeing smoke come out of the building.

Wilbraham Fire Chief Michael Andrews said he believes that the building collapse happened first and led to a small fire.

We now know it is a privately owned power plant. Andrews told us the property owner is currently enroute to the scene.

We’ve seen Wilbraham police, fire, Ludlow fire, the Wilbraham Department of Public Works, and Eversource employees on scene.

Andrews told Western Mass News there is oil in the water, which flows into the Chicopee River. However, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is on the scene working to contain it.

Officials added that there is no health threat to the public at this time.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly high-speed crash that damaged multiple...
Driver killed, car’s engine damages home in Belchertown crash
A former Springfield middle school teacher accused of indecent assault on a minor, was back in...
Former Springfield middle school teacher charged with assaulting a minor
Superintendent Michael Morris’ departure comes less than two weeks away from the first day of...
Amherst superintendent resigns ahead of school year
Police in Springfield recovered a loaded gun, heroin, and other drugs during a traffic stop on...
2 arrested after loaded gun, drugs seized at Springfield traffic stop
The high school sports season is back this week and so is one local coaching legend after...
‘It’s meant the world’: Ludlow coach returns, receives outpouring support after heart attack

Latest News

Man struck by vehicle along State Street in Springfield
Man struck by vehicle along State Street in Springfield
Officials investigating roof collapse at Wilbraham power plant
Officials investigating roof collapse at Wilbraham power plant
Man struck by vehicle along State Street in Springfield
Man struck by vehicle along State Street in Springfield
A change may be coming to West Springfield roadways, town councilors debated whether or not to...
West Springfield leaders hold meeting to reduce speed limit on roads