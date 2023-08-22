State announces funding to fix broken or outdated culverts

CHESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After devastating flooding in July caused catastrophic damage to the town of Chester’s infrastructure, the state has announced new funding to help repair broken or outdated culverts. The Massachusetts Department of Ecological Restoration announced the new round of grants designed to fix failing culverts across the Bay State on Tuesday.

“From a town standpoint, this road has been washed out numerous times over the years. Every time there’s a heavy rain event, the road gets wiped out,” said Chester Selectman Andy Sutton.

The research and development grants go toward making towards making the Abbot Brook culvert taller and wider to allow the water to move through smoothly in flooding events. Out of the over $800,000 heading to cities and towns across the commonwealth, a little over $54,000 will be spent to design new culverts in Chester. However, it could be years before ground breaks on the construction of these projects.

“These towns and cities that have rivers or streams that are trying to pass under roads, but really can’t effectively because the culverts are undersized,” said Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Tom O’Shea. “It depends on each project, how complicated, how much funding. It can take a couple of years, three years to get to the point of construction.”

From here, each individual municipality will seek other forms of funding for building costs. The Department of Ecological Restoration said that the new culverts will be built to last with more sustainable materials and a design that allows the natural habitat to prosper.

Chester Town Administrator Don Humason told Western Mass News that this initial grant funding is a necessary first step in preventing flood damage in the future.

“The thing that we can really emphasize is that when money comes back from Boston, we know how to spend it here. A dollar in western Mass. goes a lot longer and a lot further than it does in Boston, so we take that grant and we use it to fix a lot of problems,” Humason explained.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.