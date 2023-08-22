State commission releases new police disciplinary record database

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new database of law enforcement disciplinary records is now public and online in Massachusetts. It’s information collected by the state’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, also known as POST.

“Police reform directs the POST Commission to maintain a quickly available and searchable database regarding officer information, disciplinary records. Today’s release represents a major milestone in furthering that objective of police accountability,” said POST Executive Director Enrique Zuniga.

The database is information collected by the POST Commission. Zuniga told us what he hopes for this public database to accomplish.

“Transparency regarding officer misconduct, we believe, furthers the goal of police accountability. No officer wants to see themselves in these types of databases, so the obvious assumption is that officers are continuously reminded that high standards are expected of them with this type of public information,” Zuniga added.

The POST Commission was established as part of a 2020 criminal justice reform law to focus on efforts to improve public safety and increase trust between members of law enforcement and the communities they serve across the state. The database contains 3,413 records of 2,165 officers from over 200 law enforcement agencies across the Bay State. The earliest disciplinary record reported is from December 1984 and the data is current through January 31, 2023.

“Twenty thousand police officers operate in the commonwealth. This database contains the records for 2,100 officers and some of them are no longer active, so I want to remind the public that the majority of officers in the commonwealth are doing their work in the professional way that is expected,” Zuniga explained.

